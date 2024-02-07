Future uncertain for Calgary's 112-year-old GRAND theatre

Landlord rejects proposal to keep historic theatre in downtown arts community

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - For 112 years, the GRAND theatre has played a role in the lives of generations of Calgarians. Now the future of Western Canada's oldest theatre is uncertain.

"In 2021, the Calgary GRAND Theatre Society agreed to sell the theatre to a company that seemed to share our vision. Since then, in an effort to create a sustainable future for the GRAND, we engaged a key community partner in discussions with our new landlord about a proposed partnership arrangement. Together, we developed an exciting plan to leverage shared resources that would have incorporated the GRAND theatre space into the Arts Commons ecosystem of downtown venues," explains Erynn Lyster, executive director.

In mid-January, despite more than a year of productive discussions and feasibility planning, the Society was surprised and disappointed to learn its landlord, Allied Properties REIT, rejected the proposal. Due to these unforeseen circumstances, the Society will likely be forced to make a difficult decision later this year.

"With heavy hearts, and because we are running out of time and options, we feel it's important to let the community know that the Society's final act as steward of Western Canada's oldest theatre is expected to take place later this year," says Devon LeClair, board chair.

"Arts communities across Canada are facing a very fragile and precarious future, one which is made more uncertain with unpredictable venue partners," says Alex Sarian, president and CEO, Arts Commons. "While our involvement wasn't certain, we attempted to leverage our experience and expertise in managing, operating and maximizing arts and gathering spaces on behalf of Calgarians to support the leadership team at the Society in their efforts to retain the GRAND as a community arts space. To say we are disappointed in this outcome is an understatement."

Over the next few months, the Society will continue to act in good faith with its landlord, Allied Properties REIT, in its tireless efforts to keep the 112-year-old theatre in Calgary's performing arts community.

"We will continue to look at ways to collaborate with like-minded organizations to leverage our community's limited resources in new ways," says LeClair. "If we cannot achieve a sustainable plan soon, the Society will be dissolved."

"Since 2006, our Society's mission has been to offer artists a stage for sharing impactful experiences that enrich the community," notes Lyster. "We remain committed to fulfilling our mission by advocating for the GRAND theatre to continue bringing life onstage for future generations."

"When the GRAND opened over 100 years ago it served as a promise for Calgary's vibrant cultural future. In many ways we have lived up to that promise, particularly through our recent commitment to building new cultural infrastructure such as The National Music Centre, Central Library, and Glenbow Reimagined. However, great cities are not made by great buildings alone. We must do more than build buildings, we must work together as government, businesses, arts leaders and citizens to ensure that our cultural infrastructure is protected from market forces so that Calgary can create our next 100 year identity as a vibrant cultural city," explains Karen Ball, a community leader and cultural activist.

Opened on February 5, 1912, the same year as the inaugural Calgary Stampede, the GRAND theatre is part of the Lougheed Block in downtown Calgary. Its remarkable legacy as a community gathering place continues today.

"The Grand is absolutely brimming with history – and I am crushed at the uncertainty of its future," says Wakefield Brewster, a poet laureate, professional poet and spoken word artist.

Community members interested in supporting the GRAND's sustainability efforts are invited to join its mailing list, which can be accessed at: www.thegrandyyc.ca.

