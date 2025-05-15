Future of the Construction Industry: New Report Published by Info-Tech Research Group for Building Smarter, Safer, and More Sustainable Communities

As the construction industry faces rapid technological advancements, Info-Tech Research Group provides actionable insights to help sector IT leaders, and their organizations navigate this transformation. The firm's report highlights key strategies for adopting emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and sustainability practices. With a focus on innovation, risk management, and scalability, the report offers a roadmap for construction organizations to stay competitive and drive long-term growth in an increasingly digital landscape.

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Technological disruption, rising sustainability expectations, and shifting customer demands are accelerating a fundamental shift in how the construction industry builds, operates, and delivers value. As these changes unfold, IT leaders in the industry are under increasing pressure to adopt emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable practices, which are reshaping project management and delivery. In response to this developing situation, Info-Tech Research Group has published The Future of the Construction Industry. The report offers actionable strategies and expert insights to help construction firms leverage new opportunities and drive sustainable growth. The firm's research insights and approach in this data-backed resource emphasizes strategic foresight, a forward-looking methodology that helps IT leaders analyze external trends, anticipate future challenges, and identify opportunities for innovation and growth.

"The construction industry has been among the slowest industries to adopt new technologies. However, technologies are continuing to advance, making them more applicable to practical use within the industry," says Michael Adams, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "As consumer demand continues to increase in volume and complexity, construction companies need to focus on a digital transformation that can support their organizational goals."

Info-Tech's recently published report details the ongoing transformation of the construction industry, driven by a surge of disruptive and rapidly evolving technologies. In the report, the firm explains that construction companies are under growing pressure to modernize, often without the internal capabilities or strategic direction needed to respond effectively. At the same time, organizations are being called to rethink how they deliver value by using technology to package their services and expertise in scalable, more efficient ways.

The firm's industry analysts suggest that lasting success requires more than excitement about innovation, and advise that construction firms must balance opportunity, risk, and practicality to achieve business goals and meet client needs.

In The Future of the Construction Industry, Info-Tech outlines the four top trends shaping the construction industry as:

Sustainability: Green construction is becoming a top priority, but many companies still view sustainability as a regulatory hurdle or a branding effort. Info-Tech's report highlights how emerging technologies are turning sustainability into a source of innovation and efficiency. By integrating digital tools, construction firms can reduce costs, meet environmental targets, and contribute to a more resilient future. Extended Realities (XR): Through tools like digital twins and immersive visualization, XR technologies allow teams to model and test complex designs in real time. This trend not only improves collaboration but also enhances decision-making, mitigates risk, and enables optimization before physical work begins. Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI, which includes machine learning (ML), intelligent automation (IA), and generative AI, is helping to develop deeper insights into data-driven decision-making. These tools can be leveraged to automate and optimize components throughout the construction value chain, creating new strategic opportunities. Robotics & Drones: The capabilities of robotics and drones continue to evolve, offering ways for companies to automate safety and quality control tasks, which is a crucial component of construction. Furthermore, they are being used to complete rigorous tasks, offering more time and expanding the area for human intervention.

As these advanced technologies evolve, Info-Tech explains that early adoption and a clear understanding of technologies' potential are crucial for long-term success. Autonomous construction, in particular, is gaining traction, allowing companies to optimize operations, reduce errors, and increase precision through the combined use of these technologies. By incorporating technology with human design, the future of construction will lead to smarter, safer, and more sustainable communities.

