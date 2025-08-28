Today, the Future of Sport in Canada Commission released its Preliminary Report, following more than a year of review, analysis, and cross-country engagement.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Future of Sport in Canada Commission released its Preliminary Report, following more than a year of thorough review, analysis, and cross-country engagement. The Preliminary Report sets out 71 preliminary recommendations aimed at enhancing safe sport and improving the sport system in Canada.

The Preliminary Report is structured in two parts:

Part I examines the leadership, alignment, funding and governance of the Canadian sport system. It identifies a leadership void, an overemphasis on high performance sport, a misalignment among sport organizations, widespread funding challenges and inadequate governance across the system. The Commission calls for the creation of a Centralized Sport Entity to provide national leadership in sport and physical activity, a shift toward horizontal and vertical alignment among sport organizations, a fundamental overhaul of funding strategies and stronger governance practices.





examines the leadership, alignment, funding and governance of the Canadian sport system. It identifies a leadership void, an overemphasis on high performance sport, a misalignment among sport organizations, widespread funding challenges and inadequate governance across the system. The Commission calls for the creation of a Centralized Sport Entity to provide national leadership in sport and physical activity, a shift toward horizontal and vertical alignment among sport organizations, a fundamental overhaul of funding strategies and stronger governance practices. Part II addresses safe sport—calling maltreatment in Canadian sport both widespread and on-going. It proposes a national strategy centered on prevention, response, and support. Key recommendations include standardized education and training, mandatory background screenings, improved safe sport complaint mechanisms, and a national public registry of sanctioned individuals.

To date, the Commission has held over 450 meetings, reviewed more than 1,000 documents and engaged with stakeholders across the country. Its preliminary findings and recommendations reflect the depth of concern and urgency shared by individuals and groups from all corners of the sport community to improve safe sport and the sport system in Canada.

Feedback on the preliminary recommendations will be gathered during the National Summit on the Future of Sport which will take place on September 8 and 9, 2025 and September 11 and 12, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario. An online feedback form is also now available for those not attending the National Summit.

This feedback will help inform the findings and recommendations in the Commission's Final Report, which is set to be published in early 2026.

Quote

"The insights shared with the Commission have been invaluable in shaping these 71 preliminary recommendations. On behalf of myself and the two Special Advisors, Dr. Andrew Pipe and Ms. Noni Classen, I want to sincerely thank everyone who took the time to engage with us. The path forward will require collaboration, and these preliminary recommendations provide the building blocks to build a robust, well-governed and well-supported sport system, foster safe sport environments and promote equity and inclusion across all levels of Canadian sport. The Commission is looking forward to continuing the conversation and work together to make Canadian sport better for all."

— Lise Maisonneuve, Commissioner, Future of Sport in Canada Commission

Related Products



Future of Sport in Canada Commission: Preliminary Report

Future of Sport in Canada Commission: Provide feedback on the Preliminary Report

Associated Links

Future of Sport in Canada Commission

SOURCE Future of Sport in Canada Commission

For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Future of Sport in Canada Commission, [email protected]