Future of Ontario Place to showcase new landmark entertainment and wellbeing destination, public beach, parkland, and cultural hub by Therme Group

Therme Canada | Ontario Place will be a family-friendly experience with stunning indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides and a wave pool, natural spaces to relax, sports performance and recovery services, and luscious botanical gardens. Programming will include fun and healthy activities for all ages, and affordable wellness therapies to meet all needs. Delicious, healthy, and sustainably produced food is a cornerstone of the Therme experience and, guests can enjoy family meals, dinner with friends, and spectacular date-night entertainment.

"Therme is a unique, all-season experience: It's a natural urban oasis where people can have fun, relax and unwind from their busy lives – boosting their physical and mental health," said Dr. Robert Hanea, CEO of Therme Group. "The future of Ontario Place will be defined by how successful it can be connecting people to the water. Through our technology and by engaging the community, Therme and our partners will add a new architectural landmark that will play a role in bringing more people back to the waterfront capturing the original spirit of Ontario Place from 50 years ago."

"Ontario Place is an iconic and valuable location. Its redevelopment provides a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to deliver something incredible for the people of Ontario," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "Therme Group's advanced, accessible approach to holistic wellness is popular throughout Europe, and will be a welcome addition to Ontario Place – bringing a world-class, family-friendly wellness and cultural attraction to our province that creates unforgettable experiences for all visitors, while providing good jobs, and playing a key role in supporting Ontario's social and economic recovery."

Public Parks and Open Spaces

Ontario Place has historically been a publicly accessible destination for recreation, entertainment, and leisure. Therme Canada | Ontario Place will carry on and improve traditions of public access to Ontario Place. Through the planned creation of over eight acres of public spaces, including a free-access public beach and enhanced pedestrian and cycling access, people will be able to better connect with the Lake.

Therme's bridge to the West Island will support the extension and enhancement of the William G. Davis Trail across the entire site, including providing a new link to the mainland from the West Island, allowing people to enjoy more of Ontario Place outdoors year-round.

Therme also looks forward to continuing its engagement with people in Toronto to understand what other features or experiences it might be able to bring to this new public space on the waterfront.

Arts and Culture

As part of its focus on holistic wellbeing, Therme Group supports arts and culture by working with local and internationally recognized artists and new emerging talents. It commissions and integrates art installations in each of its destinations, bringing immersive art to the public outside of the traditional spaces of museums and galleries.

Partnerships

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN)

"The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), as the Treaty First Nation, have been working with Therme Group since the concept stage of their proposed redevelopment of Ontario Place. I am pleased that Therme Group has recognized and embraced the importance of ensuring an accurate accounting of the history of the MCFN as it relates to these lands. The commitment shown by Therme Group encourages us to move forward with them in their proposed redevelopment plans. The MCFN is excited about deepening a positive, productive and long-lasting relationship with Therme Group as it will allow for a reconnection to the Toronto waterfront," said Chief R. Stacey Laforme, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

For the past two years Therme Group has been working with the MCFN to expand its knowledge of the history of the waters at Ontario Place, and the generations of Indigenous peoples who relied upon these waters for their existence. Therme Group is honoured by the opportunity to be a part of bringing this heritage back to life and to share the history and culture of the MCFN with all who will visit our facility. We greatly value the relationship we have created with the MCFN and consider the work we will do together to be integral to the successful reconnection of Ontarians to the waterfront.

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) – Therme Group is proud to have a cultural partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival. The Cinematic Cities Initiative, a 10-year philanthropic partnership, will focus on promoting the role of art and film in creating more human cities.

The Black North Initiative – The BlackNorth Initiative and Therme Group will also be partnering to support the development of programs and initiatives focusing on the contributions of the Black community locally and nationally. The BlackNorth Initiative will also be working with Therme Group to guide the development of a diversity strategy as Therme establishes itself in Canada.

Therme looks forward to engaging directly with residents and civic leaders to present its proven model of wellbeing experiences providing multiple opportunities for dialogue.

Economic Benefits

Every Therme Group project is designed to benefit the economy, society, and community it serves. Therme Canada will create over 2,200 construction jobs, 800 full time permanent positions, and can accommodate up to 3 million visitors to Ontario Place every year – supporting the city and province's tourism sectors and post-pandemic recovery. Therme's investment is currently estimated to be CAD $350 million.

About Therme Group

Therme Group is a global organization known for creating the world's largest and most technologically advanced entertainment and wellbeing destinations. Every year it enables millions of people to have the opportunity for a healthy and sustainable vacation at home. Therme Group and its strategic partners operate four facilities in Europe and have more than 10 large-scale projects in the late stages of development worldwide. More information about Therme Canada can be found at thermecanada.com.

