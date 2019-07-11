FuseForward First Canadian Company to Achieve AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

VANCOUVER, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - FuseForward, a provider of cloud solutions and managed services, announced today that it is the first Canadian company to achieve Amazon Web Services (AWS) Microsoft Workloads Competency status for APN Technology Partners. This designation, announced at the AWS Summit in New York City, recognizes that FuseForward provides deep expertise in helping customers with Microsoft Workload migration, operational optimization, and modernization.

Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates FuseForward as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on the operational enablement of Microsoft Workloads. FuseForward's operational enablement specialties include post-migration optimization of Microsoft Workloads, automation, security and threat management. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"FuseForward is proud to be the first Canadian company to achieve AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status," said Mark Damm, CEO. "We are dedicated to helping companies around the world achieve their goals by leveraging the breadth of services that AWS provides. We are excited to also provide Canadian businesses looking to operate Microsoft Workloads on AWS an opportunity to access these services from a certified local provider that understands their needs."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

FuseForward delivers everything required to operate Microsoft Workloads on AWS in one subscription-based solution—the FuseForward Cloud Suite. The Suite incorporates FuseForward's IP and leading technology, including Microsoft services, in one pre-packaged solution which is operated by FuseForward's team of AWS certified engineers. Benefits of this approach include enhanced security, faster cloud delivery, improved cost-certainty and simplified vendor management.

FuseForward is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner that provides secure cloud environments, AWS managed services and technology solutions for public sector and enterprise customers. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, FuseForward serves customers around the globe through our offices in North America, Europe and South Africa. For more information see www.fuseforward.com

