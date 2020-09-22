FuseForward achieves AWS Advanced Consulting status

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Leading technology solution provider FuseForward has achieved AWS Advanced Consulting status, making it one of a very select group of companies to have achieved this designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the AWS Partner Network (APN) program. The AWS Advanced Consulting Partner certification is a highly-valued status awarded after meeting rigorous requirements, including extensive experience in deploying customer solutions on AWS, a high level of cloud expertise and a strong team of certified technical consultants.

"We have invested extensively into our AWS practice, and gaining Advanced Consulting status ensures that customers have the peace of mind that they can access the solutions they need, backed by FuseForward's skills and expertise. This latest certification has been the result of a concentrated effort on the part of our team to create a centre for excellence that can offer the highest levels of service and proficiencies for our joint AWS customers. This is a great achievement, and we are pleased to join a very select group of APN Partners with the Advanced Consulting status across the world," says FuseForward CEO, Mark Damm.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is driving increased adoption of cloud services across all industries as they support remote work and service delivery. In particular, organizations in energy, education and healthcare are busy transforming their businesses, with many choosing AWS as their cloud platform of choice. We have been assisting customers in these industries to modernize with AWS for more than five years, and the Advanced Consulting status provides recognition of our experience in this regard."

The new status also demonstrates FuseForward's ability to handle increased demand for complex and innovative cloud services.

"The most forward-thinking businesses are now going beyond simply embracing the cloud. Working with partners, they are building a strategy to drive growth and productivity, and give them a competitive edge. We are proud to be that partner for our customers. Our goal is to help customers meet their evolving business and IT needs, and will continue to invest in our AWS services portfolio," says Mark.

About FuseForward

FuseForward accelerates digital transformation for critical service providers including utilities, education and healthcare providers. FuseForward is an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) that provides secure cloud environments, managed services and technology solutions for public sector and enterprise customers. For more information see www.fuseforward.com

SOURCE FuseForward

For further information: Carla Tooley, Marketing Manager, [email protected], (604) 229-2434 ext 40

Related Links

www.fuseforward.com

