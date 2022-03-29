Fuse Announces the Launch of its Native Token on Tier 1 Exchange Huobi

The blockchain's native $FUSE token is set to list on leading cryptocurrency exchange, Huobi, on Monday 30th March at 18:00 (GMT+8).

The Huobi listing comes as Fuse Network approaches 50 million total transactions and 1 million wallets generated. According to Staking Rewards , 46% of circulating Fuse Token supply is currently locked in dPOS (delegated Proof of Stake) staking.

Commenting on the launch, Fuse Network CEO Mark Smargon said: "The Huobi listing represents an exciting opportunity for enthusiasts to get exposed to Fuse's native token on a highly liquid platform that processes billions of dollars in daily volume. Our ecosystem has reached an inflection over the past 9 months with multiple top names like Sushi, Beefy Finance, Pocket Network, DIA Protocol, TofuNFT and many more integrating on Fuse."

Backed by Leading Blockchain VCs.

The Fuse ecosystem is fortunate to be supported by major partners and investors including Blockchain Founders Fund, Spark Capital, TRGC, Collider Ventures and GBV Capital.

Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund , showed his support to Fuse Network by saying, "The team is on a mission to take decentralized payments and finance mainstream, and is executing every day. We're glad to be a part of its growing ecosystem and community."

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network is a fast and low-cost crypto payments infrastructure that supports token-based applications. It offers an open-source, mobile alternative to banking, plug-n-play platforms, and a scalable payment system for all. Its growing ecosystem includes DeFi, NFTs, and payments.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group is a world-leading company in the digital economy industry focusing on industry blockchain, public chain, digital assets trading and wallet, digital economy research. Huobi Group is licensed for digital asset services in many countries across the globe.

For further information: Press Contact: Robert Miller | Marcom Director, [email protected]