Furniture.ca Announces Virtual Storefront with Walmart Canada

Mike Walsh, President and CEO of the LFL Group , commented, "We are very pleased to announce participation on Walmart Canada's Marketplace, which is one of the best recognized and most innovative retailers in Canada. This is a mutually beneficial arrangement that will bring Walmart Marketplace customers a wider selection of products they don't currently have direct access to, while building awareness of the Furniture.ca brand and driving incremental revenue for LFL. Participation on Walmart's Marketplace represents another important example of LFL's commitment to continuously innovate the way it goes to market, to ensure that regardless of how, where or when Canadian consumers choose to shop, they will encounter a seamless, best-in-class sales and service experience. With a truly national distribution platform, featuring a network of efficient distribution centers and one of the largest last mile fulfillment services in Canada, LFL is uniquely positioned to execute on partnerships like this one."

Dan Farmer, VP Marketplace of Walmart Canada added, "Walmart is focused on bringing more choice to the 1.5 million customers who visit Walmart.ca each day and we're proud to welcome Leon's Furniture Limited to our online Marketplace. The addition of LFL's Furniture.ca division to Marketplace expands the assortment of furniture and home décor available to our online customers, joining more than 35 million items already available online."

Furniture.ca was established in 2017 and has experienced year over year growth ever since.

As the LFL Group's exclusive e-commerce marketplace, Furniture.ca offers a wide selection of top-quality furniture and home décor from many of the world's leading suppliers and leverages the vast distribution network of the LFL Group to provide best in class final mile fulfillment.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

LFL is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 304 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates four retail websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, appliancecanada.ca and furniture.ca. For more information, visit lflgroup.ca.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Leon's Furniture Limited's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Leon's Furniture Limited from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

This News Release may include certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify beneficial business opportunities, failure to convert the potential in the pursued business opportunities to tangible benefits to the Company or its shareholders, the ability of the Company to counteract the potential impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required shareholder and TSX approvals, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited

For further information: Constantine Pefanis, CFO, Leon's Furniture Limited, Tel: +1 (416) 243-4073; Investor Contact: Jonathan Ross, LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations, [email protected], Tel: +1 (416) 283-0178

Related Links

www.leons.ca

