Furla opens in Canada with a new boutique at Yorkdale Shopping Center

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Furla is pleased to announce its entrance into the Canadian market with its first boutique opening mid-October in Yorkdale Shopping Center, Canada's leading luxury shopping destination in Toronto, ON. In partnership with Halcyon Brands, the opening aligns with the brands global expansion strategy. Furla joins Yorkdale's diverse mix of more than 270 shops and services and exceptional selection of the world's best fashion

The store's concept is minimalist and sophisticated reflecting Furla's values of combining authentic Italian heritage with contemporary design. The new store will be located in the luxury wing of the shopping center and will occupy over 1,495 square feet. The Yorkdale Shopping Center boutique will offer an assortment of women's small leather goods, shoes, sunglasses and scarves.

"We have seen high traffic on our e-commerce site from Toronto-based customers and have identified this Canadian region as an opportunity for growth," says Alberto Camerlengo, Furla's CEO. "We are excited to enter this specific market through such an established shopping center and offer shoppers the full brand experience in our store."

Consumers will be able to discover the latest in luxury from Furla on their Canadian website from October and in January 2020 can shop directly through ecommerce to receive the best in Italian leather goods straight to their home.

Furla has invested in prestigious real estate worldwide to increase brand awareness and help customers discover Furla's Italian DNA, quality and creativity.

FURLA

Yorkdale Shopping Center

3401 Dufferin Street

Toronto, ON M6A 2T9

Notes to editor

About Furla

Furla was founded by the Furlanetto family in 1927, and it continues to remain family-owned. With a foot grounded in its solid past of time-honored craftsmanship, artisanal expertise, a sense of beauty and innovative designs. Furla stands for quality, colorful creativity, joyfulness and a Contemporary Italian Lifestyle - producing bags, shoes, and accessories for both women and men. Furla's headquarters are in Bologna, Italy, in a historic 18th-century villa. With over 1600 points of sales worldwide. Furla has developed an ambitious retail strategy since the 1970's. Today its network reaches over 1600 points of sales worldwide.

FURLA.com

About Halcyon Brands

A group of seasoned retail executives that have come together to operate a platform for launching and growing retail brands in the Canadian market as a License, Franchise or JV Partner.

www.halcyonbrands.ca

SOURCE Furla

For further information: Press Contact: Anne-Marie Lamoureux Boily, Zak Communications, annemarie@zakcom.ca