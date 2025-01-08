FUNHUB Grand Opening: Montreal's Premier Destination for Fun and Entertainment

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - FUNHUB is officially opening its doors in downtown Montreal, introducing an unparalleled entertainment experience in the heart of the city. With over 120 arcade games, cutting-edge virtual reality experiences, immersive escape rooms, two full-service bars, pool tables, and a curated local dining menu, FUNHUB redefines fun for all ages.

With over eight years of experience in virtual reality entertainment as the foundation, FUNHUB represents the evolution of MontVR's expertise into something greater. Developed through the combined vision and efforts of a dedicated team, including MontVR's co-founders Jay Michaud and Sébastien Coulombe, FUNHUB transforms years of innovation and passion into a vibrant space for high-quality, diverse entertainment that welcomes everyone.

___________________________________________________________________

FUNHUB: Montreal's Go-To Spot for Recreation, Family Fun, and Nightlife

A Unique Vision for Entertainment

"FUNHUB is more than just an arcade or a VR space; it's where all things fun collide," said partner Kassandra Skoulikides. "We've designed it to be as much about the experience as it is about the games. Whether it's a date night, a family outing, or just a casual drink with friends, there's something here for everyone."

Spanning three floors, FUNHUB delivers an unmatched variety of entertainment options in one massive space.

Key Features Include:

120+ arcade games and claw machines offering excitement for players of all ages.





offering excitement for players of all ages. A state-of-the-art VR zone featuring immersive experiences and escape rooms at accessible prices.





featuring immersive experiences and escape rooms at accessible prices. Two full-service bars and a dining area with a menu crafted by the renowned Chic Chef .





and a dining area with a menu crafted by the renowned . Corporate and event spaces available for private rentals.





available for private rentals. Exclusive highlights such as a multiplayer interactive game floor and direct access to Place Ville-Marie's underground metro.

Grand Opening Celebration

Join us for FUNHUB's exclusive grand opening event on January 16, 2025, a night guaranteed to make a lasting impression. Highlights include:

Complimentary gameplay for invited guests.





A showcase of delicious bites curated by Chic Chef.





Signature cocktails and premium bar service.





Networking opportunities with media, business professionals, and influencers.

This unforgettable evening will set the stage for FUNHUB's mission to redefine fun and entertainment in Montreal.

___________________________________________________________________

From Vision to Reality

The journey to bring FUNHUB to life was nothing short of extraordinary. Entirely bootstrapped, the company persevered through the challenges of the pandemic while making bold investments to realize its ambitious vision. "We are incredibly proud of this achievement. Three years ago, businesses like ours were being written off, but we refused to give up. We went all-in, and that resilience and determination have brought us FUNHUB today," said Jay Michaud, the group's CEO. He continued, "Our team deserves all the credit. Despite countless setbacks and lingering uncertainty in recent years, we pulled together as a tight-knit family to reach this milestone. And we're not stopping here—we're charging ahead to achieve even bigger goals."

With plans to open multiple new locations annually over the next decade, FUNHUB is just getting started.

About FUNHUB

Located on Cathcart Street in downtown Montreal, FUNHUB is the ultimate destination for entertainment, blending Virtual Reality, Arcade Games, Darts, Billiards, and a curated dining experience. More than just a venue, FUNHUB is a place where fun, memories, and connections come to life.

Stay Connected:

Follow us on Instagram (@funhubqc) and Facebook (@Funhub) or visit funhub.ca . Don't forget to share your experiences using #funhubqc!

Media Information:

Media representatives, influencers, and business professionals are invited to the exclusive grand opening event on January 16, 2025. RSVP by January 12 to [email protected].

SOURCE FUNHUB

Camille Gervais, PR Agent, [email protected], 514-231-9190