BROSSARD, QC, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - FUNHUB DIX30 is celebrating the recent launch of its expanded family entertainment destination at Quartier DIX30. After seven years as MontVR DIX30, the venue relocated just across the parking lot into a space three times larger and re‑introduced itself as FUNHUB DIX30, with new attractions, a refreshed identity, and more reasons to play together. Since early September, guests have been exploring the new location through a soft‑launch period -- and on December 5, the team will celebrate this new chapter with the community and media alike.

"Over the last seven years, MontVR DIX30 became a home base for thousands of guests and a cornerstone for entertainment on the South Shore," said Jay Michaud, CEO of MontVR / FUNHUB. "This move isn't just a relocation -- it's a major upgrade. FUNHUB DIX30 is the future of what we're building: immersive attractions, social gaming, a full‑service restaurant, and unforgettable group moments under one roof."

December 5 Celebration Event

The December 5 Celebration Event starts at 6:00 p.m. and features:

VIP and media preview access

Live demos of new attractions

Giveaways and opening‑night offers every hour

Music, ambiance, and a full FUNHUB party vibe

What's Inside the New FUNHUB DIX30

The new location delivers a broader, more social entertainment mix:

A massive modern arcade with top‑tier games and competitive experiences

with top‑tier games and competitive experiences Immersive VR attractions featuring the latest multiplayer virtual reality

featuring the latest multiplayer virtual reality Social gaming zones with an interactive game floor, darts, and billiards

with an interactive game floor, darts, and billiards A full‑service restaurant and bar for sit‑down meals, pre‑game hangs, and post‑play refuels

for sit‑down meals, pre‑game hangs, and post‑play refuels A 60‑foot‑wide mega screen -- the South Shore's best place to watch the big game with your crew

-- the South Shore's best place to watch the big game with your crew More space for walk‑ins, parties, and corporate events

Whether it's a quick after‑school stop, a Friday night with friends, or a company holiday party, FUNHUB DIX30 is built for bigger groups, longer stays, and louder cheers.

A Proven Brand, Now Supercharged

FUNHUB is MontVR's next evolution, built on years of operating standout entertainment centres in Québec. The rebrand reflects a simple mission: create welcoming places where everyone can have fun, and experiences keep getting better. The DIX30 relocation is part of MontVR's plan to bring FUNHUB locations to more communities across Québec and beyond.

Event & Media Details

Celebration Date: December 5, 2025 -- 6:00 p.m.

Location: FUNHUB DIX30, 9415 Boulevard Leduc, Brossard, QC J4Y 0A5

Media / VIP Access: Available on request

Website: funhub.ca

Social: @funhubqc

About FUNHUB

FUNHUB is a next‑generation family entertainment brand from the creators of MontVR, Québec's leading immersive entertainment operator. FUNHUB locations combine arcade experiences, cutting‑edge virtual reality, social gaming, and a vibrant bar and restaurant offering -- all designed to bring people together for memorable play. With multiple locations and rapid expansion underway, FUNHUB is redefining modern entertainment centres in Québec and beyond.

