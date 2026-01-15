Funds recovered under Settlement Agreement with David Cartu

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Investors may be eligible to file a claim with respect to $300,000 recovered from David Cartu, carrying on business as UKTVM Ltd. and Greymountain Management Limited (Collectively, the Cartu Corporations). All claims must be filed on or before March 6, 2026.

Under a Settlement Agreement with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), dated May 18, 2021, David Cartu admitted that he contravened Ontario securities law by permitting the Cartu Corporations to indirectly facilitate trading by Ontario investors in binary options. David Cartu agreed to pay the OSC an administrative penalty of $300,000.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice made an order appointing BDO Canada Limited (BDO) as receiver (Receiver) of these funds and authorized the Receiver to implement a claims process for persons residing in Ontario who made payments to the Cartu Corporations to trade in binary options.

What investors need to know

Who is eligible to make a claim: Persons residing in Ontario who made payments to the Cartu Corporations between approximately July 2013 and April 2017 to trade in binary options.

How to make a claim: Any eligible investor who has not already received a Notice of Claim from the Receiver, please visit BDO's website.

Deadline to file a claim: Eligible investors must file their claim by 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on March 6, 2026. Claims that are not received on or before March 6, 2026 will not be permitted.

Questions: Investors who have questions should visit BDO's website or contact Jessie Hue or Tony Montesano of the Receiver's office by telephone at (647) 577-4366 or (416) 775-7821, respectively, or by e-mail at [email protected].

To maximize recovery for investors, the costs of this receivership are being funded by an allocation from sanction and settlement funds held by the OSC

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

Follow us on X

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For Investor and Industry Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]