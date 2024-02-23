HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY, NS, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - A feasibility study supporting the electrification of provincially owned school bus fleets in Atlantic Canada is underway after a combined investment of $495,000 from the federal government and the governments of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia through the Council of Atlantic Ministers of Education and Training.

This was announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Bill Hogan, Minister Krista Lynn Howell, and Minister Becky Druhan. The study will develop a roadmap that will enhance the provinces' knowledge of zero-emission transportation and provide valuable insights for decisions needed to proceed with the electrification. The roadmap will also cover infrastructure requirements, timelines, emissions reduction, long-term cost savings, and ensure that the provinces are prepared for deployments.

The study's overall objective is to help determine the requirements for electrification and assess the feasibility of transitioning up to 1,250 school buses in New Brunswick, up to 326 school buses in Newfoundland and Labrador, and up to 1,300 school buses in Nova Scotia to electric power. The initiative would contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable future for school transportation in the regions. Prince Edward Island has already initiated the conversion of its school bus fleet to electric vehicles in 2021, setting an example for the rest of the Atlantic provinces.

"Transitioning to electric school buses represents a significant step in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and helping integrate environmentally friendly technologies in the transportation sector. We will continue working with partners across the country to reduce carbon emissions and advance a more sustainable transportation system."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Exploring sustainable transportation solutions is one step towards a cleaner and greener future for our students and our communities. The Province of New Brunswick is pleased to participate in this study and we look forward to seeing the results."

The Honourable Bill Hogan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development of New Brunswick

"Our Provincial Government strives to create positive educational experiences for students while also addressing environmental concerns. I thank the Federal Government for their investment in this initiative, along with the support of the Council of Atlantic Ministers of Education and Training, to investigate the feasibility of electrifying school bus fleets in the Atlantic provinces. I look forward to receiving the report to inform future actions related to the electrification of school buses in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Nova Scotia is committed to a clean and healthy province – for current and future generations. In joining the Atlantic Electric School Bus feasibility study, the Province of Nova Scotia is helping to find ways to create safe, zero-emission travel to and from school for our students."

The Honourable Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development of Nova Scotia

The federal government is investing $396,000 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Council of Atlantic Ministers of Education and Training is contributing $99,000 .

in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). The Council of Atlantic Ministers of Education and Training is contributing . The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's (CIB) Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The federal government is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

