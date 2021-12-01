Fundible is Changing the Way Canadians Buy Homes

The first of its kind in Canada, Fundible will give Canadians the power to make zero risk, condition free offers to win their next home faster.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Fundible is poised to disrupt the mortgage industry in Canada. As the red hot housing market continues to smoulder the demand for quick, competitive offers is ramping up. But in an industry traditionally marked by slow, arduous processes and uncertainty crafting bids that stand out from the crowd isn't a simple task - until now.

"The problem Fundible solves is it gives homebuyers an option to safely write a purchase offer without a financing condition," explains co-founder Jason Henneberry. "The borrower and property are fully underwritten before they write an offer, with a 100% guarantee that financing won't fall through."

Being certified by Fundible gives buyers the flexibility to secure the winning bid first, and proceed with finding the best mortgage for their needs with the lender of their choice later. For a small, one-time fee clients receive 3 property valuations. This means that if one offer isn't accepted, they are able to move quickly onto the next without additional burden. Once an offer is accepted, there is no obligation to use Fundible's financing. But in the event that traditional lending falls through, a mortgage through exclusive partner Calvert Homes MIC is guaranteed.

Some of Fundible's stand out benefits include, but are not limited to:

Light documentation - Fundible uses industry leading technology to access borrower information, rather than traditional mountains of paperwork.

Lightning fast appraisals - No site visit, no photograph appraisals mean valuations can be completed in hours rather than days.

No penalties - Fundible's fully open term incentivizes early prepayment in the event a borrower should have to proceed with a Fundible mortgage.

A quick, and reliable approval is the hottest currency in today's market, and Fundible delivers.

Fundible launched in Alberta and Ontario this month, and is set to roll out in BC in early to mid 2022. For more information visit www.fundible.ca

