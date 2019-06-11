Fully Managed Announces Acquisition of ServiceNow Premier Partner Lime Collar Group

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Fully Managed, a global managed service provider (MSP) for small and medium-sized enterprises and senior care facilities today announced it has acquired ServiceNow® Premier partner Lime Collar Group of Toronto.

Lime Collar Group, founded in 2015, delivers next-generation service management solutions to enterprises in Canada and the United States. As part of the acquisition, which became effective June 1, 2019, Fully Managed welcomed new staff, including Lime Collar co-founders Rob Vos, Rick Bowes and Curtis Gallant, who have joined the team in senior leadership roles in the FM Enterprise Service Management (ESM) group.

"Lime adds a critical component to our ServiceNow ESM offering in the areas of implementation and remote application management and administration 'as-a-service'," stated Mark Scott, CEO of Fully Managed. "Beyond that, Lime brings a wealth of enterprise consulting experience in next-gen service management, software asset management SecOps and DevOps. The former Lime team adds depth and strength to our organization and greatly enhances our ServiceNow bench, certifications and capabilities."

"Lime Collar Group is excited to join Fully Managed, who are one of the top ServiceNow MSPs," said former Lime co-CEO Rick Bowes. "Lime customers will now have additional benefits and options from the combined organizations while receiving the same great service they have become accustomed to."

Fully Managed now has over 280 employees focused on three lines of business (divisions): Managed Services, Enterprise Service Management, and Senior Care technology solutions. The company has plans to continue expansion through both organic growth and additional strategic acquisitions within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

"We are pleased to see ServiceNow partners Fully Managed and Lime Collar Group combine forces to bring more scale and capabilities to our customers in Canada and the US," stated Marc LeCuyer, General Manager for Canada at ServiceNow.

About Fully Managed

Fully Managed is a top-50 global managed service provider, leading ServiceNow MSP, and market leader in senior care technology solutions. Our FM service management platform provides organizations with a complete solution to deliver 24×7 service desk, IT service management, automation, security, and digital transformation. We deliver ServiceNow-as-a-Service at a fraction of the cost with seamless implementation and ongoing maintenance. Our mission is Creating Peace of Mind that our customers' technology will work exactly how they need it to, when they need it to!

CareWorx Fully Managed is the senior care industry's largest provider of managed IT, hardware/mobile devices and wireless solutions, with 70,000 devices and IT services in over 5,000 facilities. We help over 600,000 seniors receive better care every day!

About Lime Collar Group

Lime Collar Group specializes in next generation enterprise service management solutions for the digital era, helping organizations transform to a customer and business-oriented digital service delivery model. We advise, architect, implement and manage solutions for a better customer and employee experience, for less.

