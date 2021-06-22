Fullscript Expands Leadership Team to Prepare for More Growth

Company announces new roles within its C-Suite to fuel execution of its strategic plan.

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - A year after being named Canada's second fastest growing company by Canadian Business, Fullscript is shifting its C-Suite roles to position itself for even more growth. As the organization embarks on its most recent strategic plan, Fullscript co-founder Kyle Braatz becomes the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while former CEO Fran Towey is taking on a new challenge as Executive Chair. Towey will also continue as Fullscripts' Board of Directors Chair.

Kyle Braatz co-founded Fullscript in 2011 and served as its CEO until its 2018 merger with Natural Partners. Since the merger, he has remained a driving force behind Fullscript's upward trajectory, serving as President and Chief Revenue Officer. Braatz's vision is to see Fullscript grow through technology and innovation — a strategy that helped Braatz and his co-founders revolutionize integrative health and lead Fullscript through rapid growth since 2011.

"The burgeoning integrative medicine space is growing more than 25% annually, but the technology to support this industry is rather immature," said Braatz. "Technology companies, such as Fullscript, targeting integrative health are well-positioned to be the next-generation platforms for delivering better medicine."

Fran Towey has been CEO of Natural Partners Inc. since 2014 and of Natural Partners Fullscript for the past two and half years. Towey's operating experience has been integral to the organization's post-merger success. In his new role as Executive Chair, he will lead corporate development and financing activities. He will continue to provide guidance and direction on the company's strategic planning and advocate for Fullscript's mission through his long-standing industry relationships.

Further, Christy White has been promoted to Chief of Staff. White joined Fullscript in early 2018 and has served in several key roles during her time with the company. In her new role, White will act as the right hand to the CEO, with a specific focus on further developing and operationalizing Fullscript's strategic plans, mitigating risk, eliminating silos, and advancing crucial projects across the organization.

"To fuel our growth, we are investing in promoting current team mates, and also hiring leaders from outside the company who bring experience from different industries and knowledge in technology," said Braatz. "The value of these diverse perspectives and experiences will help us as we continue to innovate and scale, setting Fullscript up for continued exponential growth."

To further support continued growth going forward, Fullscript has hired Elizabeth Halkos as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As CCO, Halkos is accountable for driving business growth and market share, and ensuring the company meets revenue goals. Halkos will oversee Business Development, Marketing, Sales, Merchandising, and the Integrative Medical Advisory Team, focusing on enabling the passionate to make integrative medicine accessible to all. Halkos has more than 25 years of experience in scaling technology companies, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at SmartCommerce. Previously, Halkos served in multiple C-level roles with Purchasing Power, playing a critical role in growing revenue.

Fullscript has also named Ken Taylor as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Taylor will join the organization on July 5th and will be responsible for leading the organization's financial strategy, focusing on securing external financing to equip Fullscript with the resources needed to fuel further growth. Taylor brings 30+ years of experience with private and public companies, including time with March Networks, BTI Systems (Juniper), Sandvine, You.i TV, and the National Hockey League's Ottawa Senators.

Fullscript is also proud to announce Heather Tyrie as its new Chief Talent Officer (CTO). Tyrie joined Fullscript in 2020 and has been instrumental in guiding the organization through the shift to a largely remote workforce throughout the pandemic. As CTO, Tyrie will oversee the continued growth of the Fullscript team, finding, developing, and retaining the talent that will enable the execution of the organization's new strategic plan and drive our mission to help people get better.

