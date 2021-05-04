Fullscript Chief Technology Officer Kurtis Funai Named to Ottawa's Forty Under 40

He becomes the fifth member of the Fullscript team to achieve Forty Under 40 status

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Fullscript is pleased to announce that Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Kurtis Funai has been named a recipient of Ottawa's Forty Under 40 Award for 2021.

Ottawa's Forty Under 40 program is a joint initiative of Ottawa Business Journal and the Ottawa Board of Trade. It's widely recognized as the region's most sought-after business award for people under the age of 40.

Chief Technology Officer Kurtis Funai is Fullscript's latest Forty Under 40 winner. (CNW Group/Fullscript)

Kurtis joined Fullscript as just its fourth team member in 2013. During his tenure, the organization has grown to nearly 500 employees today. He is the fifth member of the Fullscript team to receive the award, including co-founders Kyle Braatz (2012) and Brad Dyment (2013), along with Taylor Fantin (2018), and Alex Gray (2020).

As Chief Technology Officer, Kurtis is responsible for the development of the Fullscript software and has architected major system changes to improve code quality, simplicity, and scalability. Over the years, Kurtis and his growing engineering team, consisting of more than 70 engineers, have responded to customer needs and feedback as well as the evolution of the integrative health space, and have kept the Fullscript product at the forefront of health technology.

"Kurt's personal growth has been inspiring to watch," said Fullscript Chief Executive Officer Kyle Braatz. "He joined Fullscript back in 2013 as a software developer and he has grown exponentially as a leader and as an individual. He brings systematic thinking to every problem and cares deeply about the problems he sets out to solve at Fullscript and in the community."

For his part, Kurtis is happy to share the accolades with teammates.

"This is extremely humbling and a massive honour," said Kurtis. "What they are recognizing most with this award is the incredible growth of Fullscript, and that's thanks to all of my teammates. We have built something very special in pursuit of our mission to help people get better."

Fullscript is a free supplement dispensing platform and patient adherence tool that supports practitioners at the point of care and beyond.

Choose virtual dispensing, in-office sales, group care, or whatever mix fits your workflow. Recommend industry-leading supplements then use patient adherence features to automate refills, educate, and promote wellness from anywhere.

