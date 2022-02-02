Fuller Family Acquires Full Ownership of Cactus Club Cafe

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Fuller family, a long-time investor in Cactus Club Cafe, today announced that they have acquired full ownership interest in the company from Richard Jaffray, Founder and President of Cactus Club. The Fullers have been a silent partner in Cactus Club since its founding in 1988 and the transfer will result in the Fuller family owning 100% of the business.

After an exceptional three decades as founder and visionary behind the brand's success, Mr. Jaffray will be stepping down as President as the Fuller family assumes full ownership of Cactus Club.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Stan Fuller said:

"We have enormous respect for what Richard has built. Under his leadership, Richard and the Cactus team have established and grown an outstanding restaurant brand and concept, developing deep and lasting customer relationships in the process. Our family has been a partner in Cactus Club since the very beginning, and we are thrilled to be assuming 100% ownership of the brand.

Our commitment is to preserve and build on the work Richard has done to build the Cactus Club brand into such a success. Cactus Club has always been independent, and it will stay that way, and as such we don't intend to make any changes to the Cactus restaurants, brand, or culture, and we are committed to Cactus Club's talent.

We value the relationship we have had with Richard and wish him nothing but the best for the future."

Mr. Jaffray said:

"I am incredibly proud of the team that built Cactus Club into Canada's leading casual fine dining brand. There is no finer team to be found anywhere, and I know they will carry the Cactus Club brand on to continued success in the future."

Mr. Jaffray opened the first Cactus Club in North Vancouver in 1988 and today there are 32 locations across Canada, employing 5,000 people.

