Full Subsidies Available to Send Kids to Summer Camp in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta through STEM Camp Foundation

EMBRO, ON, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The STEM Camp Foundation is pleased to announce the return of its Send A Kid to Camp program for summer 2025, which offers full subsidies to qualifying families seeking to provide their children with a memorable and educational week at summer camp. Funding is now available for youth in select communities across Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

The Send A Kid to Camp initiative empowers youth to explore new ideas, build confidence, and develop valuable skills — all in a fun and inclusive camp setting. The 2025 summer camp subsidies, made possible as a result of a corporate contribution from Imperial, cover the entire cost of one week of summer camp for families that qualify.

"Every child deserves the chance to experience the joy and inspiration that comes with summer camp," said Kevin Cougler, Co-Founder of STEM Camp Foundation. "Thanks to this support, we're able to make that a reality for more families this year." In addition to STEM Camp, Camp STEAM Canada and Camp Tournesol also have locations with Send a Kid to Camp subsidy funding.

To learn more about which communities have subsidies available as well as to apply, families can visit https://stemcampfoundation.ca/send-a-kid-to-camp-program/. Subsidies are allocated based on availability and demonstrated need. Parents and guardians are encouraged to apply now to secure a spot for their child.

About STEM Camp Foundation

The STEM Camp Foundation is dedicated to inspiring curiosity and igniting a passion for STEM in children, paving the way for lifelong learning and successful careers in these critical fields. STEM Camp Foundation awards grants to teachers for STEM programming in their classrooms and provides funding for disadvantaged children to attend STEM Camp, Camp STEAM Canada and Camp Tournesol. Through partnerships with educators, industry leaders, and local communities, we strive to create a nationwide movement that nurtures curiosity and prepares the next generation of innovators, thinkers, and problem-solvers.

Website: https://stemcampfoundation.ca/

SOURCE STEM Camp Foundation

Media Contact: Kevin Cougler, Co-Founder, STEM Camp Foundation, 519-475-6600, Email: [email protected]