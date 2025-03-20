Fuelled announces executive changes, recent mandates, and the launch of new software, allowing companies to rapidly understand equipment and reduce costs

CALGARY, AB and HOUSTON, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Fuelled , the Amazon of surplus equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of an updated cataloging app, connected equipment inventory software, and consignment dashboards.

These tools have never been more critical given the accelerating energy needs in North America due to reshoring, required housing growth, and growing power demands from AI and electrification. More energy of all types is required, and Fuelled is providing tools to help companies efficiently meet these demands.

Fuelled's new software offers a suite of features aimed at streamlining operations and boosting profitability for clients:

Accelerated Cataloging Tools : Updated app significantly reduces the time and effort required for equipment cataloging, leading to measurable decreases in employee hours and increased equipment detail/understanding to increase repurposing and sales.

: Updated app significantly reduces the time and effort required for equipment cataloging, leading to measurable decreases in employee hours and increased equipment detail/understanding to increase repurposing and sales. Integrated Software Ecosystem : Fuelled+ software for internal teams provides comprehensive insights into a company's entire equipment inventory, facilitating seamless repurposing, avoiding phantom holds, and identifying items for sale. As companies across North America execute working capital initiatives this is becoming a critical tool.

: Fuelled+ software for internal teams provides comprehensive insights into a company's entire equipment inventory, facilitating seamless repurposing, avoiding phantom holds, and identifying items for sale. As companies across execute working capital initiatives this is becoming a critical tool. Direct Marketplace Access : Clients can easily transition from equipment assessment to profit generation by listing assets directly on the Fuelled marketplace that has over 2,000 end user buyers. Clients don't have to spend time bringing a partner up to speed because the tool is fully integrated.

: Clients can easily transition from equipment assessment to profit generation by listing assets directly on the Fuelled marketplace that has over 2,000 end user buyers. Clients don't have to spend time bringing a partner up to speed because the tool is fully integrated. Consignment Dashboard: Fuelled consignment clients now get a free dashboard that tracks their progress on sales, provides pricing and equipment market insights, and highlights pending sales so that teams can accelerate results.

Recognizing that on-site data collection can be a challenge, Fuelled offers the expertise of a dedicated team to perform fieldwork as needed, ensuring accurate and efficient data for the above software tools.

"Our mission has always been to empower energy companies with tools that drive efficiency and profitability," said Raj Singh, Founder & CEO at Fuelled. "This software is a testament to our commitment to reinvest in our clients. As equipment costs have increased, companies are increasingly looking at used equipment and we are helping remove friction in this market."

"Fuelled is a great example of how the world of energy and tech are increasingly combining. Energy companies have always been technology adopters and it's great to see global software from Fuelled come out of this." said Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation.

Fuelled is also pleased to announce that Austin Fraser was promoted to Head of Fuelled Consignment and Finance, Mark Le Dain was promoted to Head of Corporate Development and Harsh Kansara was promoted to Operations & Supply Manager. This will allow Fuelled to service an expanded group of customers globally and grow its software, consignment, and appraisal business lines.

Fuelled is the industry leader in tools for managing energy equipment with over 20,000 listings promoted internally for redeployment, over 14,000 listings across the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, and over 2,000 users to create the most liquid market for complex equipment. The new software tools further connect all this data and provide a platform for clients to navigate the Fuelled ecosystem in the way that suits them.

The tools and reach of the Fuelled platform have allowed Fuelled to currently track towards record Q1 supply additions, winning several mandates. This has included winning the mandate from ColdStream Energy to sell their high-quality refrigeration fleet which includes 18 MRUs as well as ancillary equipment. These highly engineered and modular assets have become available as Coldstream focuses its efforts on its new patented MaCH4 NGL Recovery Solution. Bluewater Resources LLC also selected Fuelled for the quick sale of their complex ultrafiltration units.

About Fuelled

The Fuelled Family of Companies uses technology and platforms to manage, sell and disrupt. The global technology company operates multiple online platforms, a logistics business and a modern, data-driven appraisal business. Fuelled has been listed as one of the Top Growing Companies in Canada in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Fuelled launched in 2013.

