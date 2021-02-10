Fuel delivery app ReFuel Mobile raises $2.5 Million to expand their footprint and technology

The new investment round will enable ReFuel Mobile to further capitalize on its position as a disruptor in the fuel industry in Canada, by providing an on demand fuel delivery service accompanied by the use of the latest technology. "We're on a mission to transform not only the fuel industry by creating a better way to get fuel," says Ashraf Ghadban, CEO of ReFuel Mobile, "more importantly we want to change consumer behaviour."

Enhancing the mobile applications is a key area of focus for ReFuel Mobile, which will enable rapid growth in their touchless fuel delivery service. Today, ReFuel Mobile services hundreds of B2B customers from car dealerships to fleets and delivery companies throughout southwestern Ontario.

"Over the past three years we have validated and refined the process to disrupt an industry that is prime for disruption. Rather than a consumer going to a gas station, their vehicle will let us know when they need fuel and our technology will autoschedule their delivery." Says Ghadban. "There are great things happening at Refuel in the months ahead and we look forward to sharing the news with everyone."

About the Company

Founded in 2017 in London, Ontario, ReFuel Mobile is a mobile application for ordering fuel for your car from the convenience of your smartphone. The safe and touchless service helps reduce overall CO 2 emissions by bringing the fuel directly to you. By using the ReFuel Mobile app, your gas tank can be filled up while you go about your day. Download today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

