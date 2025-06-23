FTLD Named CCELL® Authorized Canada Distributor

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Follow The Leader Distribution Company Ltd. ("FTLD"), a leading Canadian supplier of premium vaporization hardware, is pleased to announce that it has been named a CCELL® Authorized Canada Distributor.

FTLD is now officially authorized to supply CCELL's product portfolio—including cartridges, disposables, and batteries—across Canadian and select international markets.

CCELL (CNW Group/Follow The Leader Distribution Company Ltd.)

"This partnership represents a defining milestone for FTLD," said Kyle Michael, Founder of FTLD. "CCELL has continually set the global standard for ceramic heating innovation and vapor safety. We are honoured to represent their groundbreaking technology in Canada and globally, and look forward to co-developing high-performance hardware platforms purpose-built for terpene-rich extracts."

FTLD, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, supplies licensed producers and brands across North America and internationally with advanced, quality-assured vaporization hardware. The company's proprietary ASCERA™ hardware line is engineered to withstand the unique chemical challenges of botanical extracts, optimising flavour retention, oil flow, and thermal consistency. Supported by in-house R&D, logistics, and OEM/ODM services, FTLD enables agile product innovation and scalable white-label solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern cannabis markets. All ASCERA™ products are built from high-grade, chemically stable materials—designed to ensure reliability, performance, and compliance in every product format.

CCELL® is the world's leading provider of advanced vaporization hardware, trusted by top-tier cannabis brands across five continents. Known for its patented ceramic heating technology, CCELL sets industry benchmarks in safety, reliability, and performance. From high-efficiency cartridges to next-generation All-in-Ones (AIOs), CCELL continues to pioneer innovations that elevate extract delivery and enhance user experience worldwide.

"This milestone reinforces FTLD's role as a bridge between forward-thinking brands and the most sophisticated hardware technology available," added Elliot Mashford, CEO of FTLD. "Our team is proud to partner with CCELL on distribution and co-innovation—expanding access to proven solutions while advancing new formats across the Canadian and global markets that we serve."

SOURCE Follow The Leader Distribution Company Ltd.

To explore distribution opportunities or learn more about our CCELL® offerings, please get in touch: [email protected]; [email protected]