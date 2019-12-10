FSRA warning notice - Muhammad Bajwa

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is protecting consumers and ensuring public trust in Ontario's financial services. We are warning consumers that Muhammad Bajwa is not licensed to conduct insurance business in Ontario.

Mr. Bajwa appears to be soliciting auto insurance through Sonnet Insurance. He appears to be operating out of 1280 Finch Ave W, Suite 407, North York, Ontario, M3J 3K6 using the telephone number 647-894-5526, and the email address ontariomanager@gmail.com. However, Mr. Bajwa is not licensed with FSRA and is not affiliated or associated with Sonnet Insurance, which is licensed by FSRA.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by Mr. Bajwa or anyone else from these coordinates. Consumers are also advised not to obtain insurance products, including auto insurance, arranged through him.

FSRA licenses insurance agents and brokers to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. A licensed insurance agent or broker can provide information and advice on the benefits and risks involved with purchasing different insurance products. Consumers who purchase items or insurance from individuals or entities that are not licensed as agents or insurers in Ontario are not protected under the Insurance Act and the regulations that govern Ontario's licensed insurance companies and agents.

Consumers can find a list of all insurance companies and agents licensed to do business in Ontario. The Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario (RIBO)'s website contains a list of all brokers licensed to do business in Ontario.

Effective June 8, 2019, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) assumed the regulatory functions of the Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO) and the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario (DICO). FSRA is in the process of moving content from this website to www.fsrao.ca. Visit www.fsrao.ca for updates.

Public inquiries:

1-800-668-0128

contactcentre@fsrao.ca

