Jan 12, 2026, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has issued a compliance order against Yashna Singh (Singh) and has imposed nine administrative penalties in the total amount of $75,000 against Singh.
The Financial Services Tribunal found that Singh contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations as follows:
- By receiving renumeration from a person other than the brokerage she was authorized to deal in mortgages by, contrary to subsection 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.
- By giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages, contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Act.
- By dealing in mortgages for remuneration without holding a license to do so, contrary to subsection 2(3) of the Act.
- By using restricted titles of "Broker" and "Agent" without being licensed as a Mortgage Broker or Mortgage Agent, contrary to subsections 11(4) and 11(5) of the Act.
- By operating and advertising an unlicensed mortgage brokerage, contrary to subsection 11(2) of the Act.
- By providing false or misleading information to FSRA, contrary to subsection 45(1) of the Act.
FSRA issued these orders as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal dated November 25, 2025.
