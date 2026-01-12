TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has issued a compliance order against Yashna Singh (Singh) and has imposed nine administrative penalties in the total amount of $75,000 against Singh.

The Financial Services Tribunal found that Singh contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) and its regulations as follows:

By receiving renumeration from a person other than the brokerage she was authorized to deal in mortgages by, contrary to subsection 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08. By giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages, contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Act. By dealing in mortgages for remuneration without holding a license to do so, contrary to subsection 2(3) of the Act. By using restricted titles of "Broker" and "Agent" without being licensed as a Mortgage Broker or Mortgage Agent, contrary to subsections 11(4) and 11(5) of the Act. By operating and advertising an unlicensed mortgage brokerage, contrary to subsection 11(2) of the Act. By providing false or misleading information to FSRA, contrary to subsection 45(1) of the Act.

FSRA issued these orders as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal dated November 25, 2025.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario