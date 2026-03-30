TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has refused to renew the life insurance and accident & sickness insurance agent licence issued to Rajesh Narayanan Ramdass Raja (Ramdass Raja).

Ramdass Raja is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8 and its regulations because he repeatedly submitted applications containing false or misleading information and allowed others to use his agent code to submit fraudulent business on his behalf, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA issued this Order as a result of a settlement with Ramdass Raja.

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Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Lilian Kim

Senior Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 416-617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario