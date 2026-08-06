FSRA takes enforcement action against Leszek Dziadecki and Advantage Group of Finance Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has refused to renew the life insurance and accident and sickness insurance agent licence issued to Leszek Dziadecki (Dziadecki), and revoked the corporate insurance agent licence issued to Advantage Group of Finance Inc. (Advantage Group).

"Members of the public rely on insurance agents to be their trusted advisors," said Elissa Sinha, Director, Litigation and Enforcement at FSRA. "The Tribunal's decision makes clear that good intentions are not a substitute for compliance with rules designed to protect the public."

After a contested hearing, the Financial Services Tribunal (Tribunal) held that Dziadecki and Advantage Group are not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended(the Act) and its regulations.

Dziadecki is the sole director and owner of Advantage Group which he used as a vehicle for his insurance practice. Dziadecki had a history of misconduct in the mutual fund, financial planning, and insurance sectors. The Tribunal found that the weight of Dziadecki's regulatory record compelled the conclusion that he could not be trusted to serve as an insurance agent, and that his rejection of regulatory findings prevented him from demonstrating rehabilitation.

FSRA issued these orders as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal in Dziadecki, et al v. Ontario (CEO of FSRA), 2026 ONFST 13 (CanLII).

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario