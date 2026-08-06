FSRA takes enforcement actions against Erykah Nelson

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has refused to renew the life insurance and accident & sickness benefits insurance agent licence issued, and imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $10,000 on Erykah Nelson (Nelson).

Nelson contravened the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the Act) and its regulations as follows:

by submitting an insurance application based on false information to Combined, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

by failing to disclose that a complaint had been made about her to FSRA and by failing to disclose her termination from Combined, contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Act.

FSRA issued these orders as Nelson did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario