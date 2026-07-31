FSRA issues notice of proposal against Trapper Goldsmith

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Trapper Goldsmith (Goldsmith).

FSRA alleges that Goldsmith is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8 (Act) because he has demonstrated incompetence or untrustworthiness to transact insurance agency business.

FSRA is proposing to revoke the insurance agent licence issued to Goldsmith.

Goldsmith has requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario