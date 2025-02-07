TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has revoked the insurance agent licence of Nakhwattie (Debbie) Somai (Somai).

Somai repeatedly failed to provide requested information to FSRA and breached a licensing condition by not facilitating an examination by FSRA, contrary to sections 442.3(3) and 443(1) of Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended.

Somai did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

