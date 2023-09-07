TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has revoked the insurance agent licence of Liset Jimenez Rodriguez (Rodriguez).

Rodriguez is not suitable to be licensed as she has repeatedly demonstrated untrustworthiness to transact insurance business and as she is guilty of a fraudulent practice. Further, Rodriguez engaged in an unfair and deceptive act or practice as stated in section 2(1) of Ontario Regulation 7/00 by refunding all or part of a premium for insurance.

FSRA issued this order as Rodriguez withdrew her Request for Hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario