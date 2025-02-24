TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has revoked the life insurance and accident & sickness insurance agent licence of Daniel Lath (Lath) and imposed two administrative penalties in the total amount of $15,000 against Lath.

Lath made false or misleading statements or representations in the solicitation or registration of insurance, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04, failed to obtain sufficient continuing education credits, contrary to section 14 of Ontario Regulation 347/04, and directly or indirectly furnished false, misleading, or incomplete information to FSRA, contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended.

Lath did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

