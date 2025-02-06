TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has revoked the insurance agent licence of Robert Randall Hawken (Hawken) and the corporate insurance agent licence of Dufferin Insurance Group (DIG).

Hawken, the sole Director of DIG, and DIG are no longer suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, because of their past conduct, misappropriation of funds and for providing false or misleading information to their clients and on eight (8) licence renewal applications.

Hawken and DIG did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

