TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has revoked the insurance agent licence of Minh Anh Nguyen (Nguyen).

Nguyen provided falsified documents to an insurer and misappropriated client funds contrary to the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (Act). Nguyen's conduct constituted grounds for revoking his licence under section 392.5 of the Act and section 8 of Ontario Regulation 374/04.

Nguyen did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

