TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) revoked the insurance agent licence of Susan Keshen (Keshen), refused her application to renew her licence, and imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $18,000 against her.

Keshen contravened the Insurance Act and its regulations by:

carrying on business as an insurance agent in a name other than that on her licence contrary to section 401 of the Act; and

making false and misleading statements in soliciting or registering insurance contrary to subsection 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Keshen.

