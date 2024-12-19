TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has refused to renew the mortgage broker licence of Michael Ryland Slattery (Slattery) and has revoked the mortgage brokerage licence of Skylark Holdings Limited (Skylark).

Slattery, the principal broker of Skylark, is no longer suitable to be licensed because of his past conduct and for providing false or misleading information in three licence renewal applications contrary to Sections 45(1) and 45(2) of the Act. The past conduct of Slattery affords reasonable grounds for belief that the business of Skylark will not be carried on in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty.

FSRA issued this order as Slattery and Skylark Holdings withdrew their Request for Hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario