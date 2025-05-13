TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has issued an Order refusing to renew the life and accident and sickness agent licence issued to Hong Wei Liao ("Liao") under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8., as amended (the "Act") and its regulations.

Liao is not suitable to hold a licence as an insurance agent as contemplated by section 4 of Ontario Regulation 347/04, subsections 1(a) and (i) respectively because Liao has provided false information with respect to the application for the licence and her past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief, she will not conduct insurance business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. This conduct constitutes grounds for refusing to renew Liao's life and accident and sickness insurance agent licence under the Act.

FSRA issued this order as Liao withdrew their request for hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Ashley Legassic

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 647-719-8426

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario