TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) refused to renew the Life, Accident and Sickness insurance agent licence and imposed an administrative penalty of 10,000 against Vineet Anand (Anand).

Anand contravened the Insurance Act by failing to disclose a conflict of interest or potential conflict of interest, contrary to section 16 of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA issued this order as a result a settlement with Anand.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario