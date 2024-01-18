Jan 18, 2024, 15:20 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) refused to renew the Life, Accident and Sickness insurance agent licence and imposed an administrative penalty of 10,000 against Vineet Anand (Anand).
Anand contravened the Insurance Act by failing to disclose a conflict of interest or potential conflict of interest, contrary to section 16 of Ontario Regulation 347/04.
FSRA issued this order as a result a settlement with Anand.
FSRA issued this order as a result a settlement with Anand.
Russ Courtney
Sr. Manager of Media Relations
Financial Services Regulatory Authority
C: 437-225-8551
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
