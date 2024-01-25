FSRA refuses to renew licence and imposes administrative penalties against Stewart Edward Ranft

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has refused to renew the Life, Accident and Sickness insurance agent licence issued to Stewart Edward Ranft (Ranft) and imposed administrative penalties of $28,000 on Ranft.

Ranft contravened the Insurance Act by making false and misleading statements and representations to an insurer in the solicitation or registration of insurance contrary to section 17 (c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 and by furnishing false or misleading information to FSRA contrary to section 447(2)(a) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Ranft.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario