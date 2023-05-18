TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order refusing to issue a Health Service Provider licence to Parkside Village Therapy Inc. (Parkside).

Parkside is not suitable for licensing as contemplated under section 2(2) of Ontario Regulation 348/13 on the basis that Parkside's past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that it will not conduct insurance business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty, and that it has provided false information to FSRA contrary to section 2(5) of Ontario Regulation 348/13.

FSRA issued this order as Parkside did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario