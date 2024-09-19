TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has refused to issue an insurance agent licence to Sivashanthi Vijayakumaran ("Vijayakumaran") under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8., as amended (the "Act"), and its regulations.

Vijayakumaran is not suitable to hold a licence as an insurance agent as contemplated by subsections 4(1)(a) and (i) of Ontario Regulation 347/04 because her past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that she will not conduct insurance business in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty. Vijayakumaran was previously disciplined by the Real Estate Council of Ontario and failed to disclose this information on her insurance agent licence application.

Vijayakumaran did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.

