FSRA issues notice of proposal to impose administrative penalties against Po Yuk (Peggy) Chan

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

Jul 05, 2024, 10:17 ET

TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Po Yuk (Peggy) Chan ("Chan").

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $83,600 on Chan.

FSRA alleges that Chan contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (the "Act"), and its regulations as follows:

      1. By dealing in mortgages outside her brokerage, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act.
      2. By receiving renumeration outside her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08
      3. By providing false information and deceptive documents, contrary to section 43(2) of the Act.

Chan requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

