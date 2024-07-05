TORONTO, July 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Po Yuk (Peggy) Chan ("Chan").

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $83,600 on Chan.

FSRA alleges that Chan contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended (the "Act"), and its regulations as follows:

By dealing in mortgages outside her brokerage, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act. By receiving renumeration outside her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08 By providing false information and deceptive documents, contrary to section 43(2) of the Act.

Chan requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

