TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. (WFG).

FSRA alleges that gaps in WFG's operation and ongoing proceedings by another regulator against WFG may raise reasonable grounds about WFG's suitability to be licensed.

FSRA is proposing to impose conditions on WFG's corporate insurance agent licence.

WFG may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

