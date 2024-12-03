TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Viviana Prentice (Prentice).

FSRA alleges that Prentice received remuneration from a person other than her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

FSRA is proposing to revoke Prentice's mortgage agent licence and impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $50,000 against Prentice.

Prentice requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

