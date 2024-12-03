News provided byFinancial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
Dec 03, 2024, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Viviana Prentice (Prentice).
FSRA alleges that Prentice received remuneration from a person other than her brokerage, contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.
FSRA is proposing to revoke Prentice's mortgage agent licence and impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $50,000 against Prentice.
Prentice requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.
Learn more:
Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.
SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
