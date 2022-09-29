FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Sudeep Sharma

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Sudeep Sharma.

FSRA alleges that Sudeep Sharma made false or misleading statements in soliciting or registering insurance, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04. FSRA also alleges that Sudeep Sharma knowingly procured, by fraudulent representations, payment or the obligation for payment of any premium on an insurance policy, contrary to section 395 of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to revoke the licence of Sudeep Sharma and impose administrative penalties on Sudeep Sharma.

Sudeep Sharma may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal.

Learn more:

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario