FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Sanjay Pahuja

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Sanjay Pahuja.

FSRA alleges that Sanjay Pahuja provided false or misleading information on his licensing applications contrary to subsection 45(1) of the Act. FSRA also alleges that Sanjay Pahuja received mortgage brokering fees outside of the brokerage on whose behalf he was authorized to deal or trade in mortgages contrary to section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew the mortgage agent licence of Sanjay Pahuja.

Sanjay Pahuja may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal after receiving this notice.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Russ Courtney, Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, C: 437-225-8551, Email: [email protected]