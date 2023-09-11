TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Noella Caspersz (Caspersz).

FSRA alleges that Caspersz failed to respond to an inquiry by the Chief Executive Officer promptly, explicitly and completely, and failed to answer in the manner and period specified contrary to sections 442.1(5) and 442.3(3) of the Insurance Act.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew Caspersz's insurance agent licence and to impose an administrative penalty on Caspersz in the amount of $50,000.

Caspersz requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario