TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Nexus Seulal (Seulal).

FSRA alleges that Seulal's past conduct affords reasonable grounds for belief that he will not deal or trade in mortgages in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty, and is therefore not suitable to be licenced as a mortgage agent.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to issue a mortgage agent licence to Seulal.

Seulal requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this Proposal.

