FSRA issues Notice of Proposal against Manpreet Ghai

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Manpreet Ghai (Ghai).

FSRA alleges that Ghai contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act) by giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Act and by giving false or deceptive information to FSRA contrary to subsection 45(1) of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew the mortgage agent licence issued to Ghai and impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $52,000 on Ghai.

Ghai requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

