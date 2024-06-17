TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Mai Anh (Cindy) Tran (Tran).

FSRA alleges that Tran contravened section 4(1) of Ontario Regulation 187/08 by receiving funds outside of the brokerage, and contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act), by giving false or deceptive information and documents when dealing in mortgages in Ontario contrary to subsection 43(2) of the Act, and by giving false or deceptive information to FSRA contrary to subsection 45(1) of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $14,000 on Tran.

Tran requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Russ Courtney

Senior Manager of Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario