TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Jonathan Matthew Warden (Warden).

FSRA alleges that Warden failed to respond to FSRA inquiries within the required period and failed in his duty to provide prompt, complete information, contrary to sections 442.1(5) and 442.3(3) of the Insurance Act.

FSRA is proposing to revoke Warden's insurance agent licence and impose an administrative penalty in the amount of $10,000 against Warden.

Warden requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

